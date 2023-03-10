    বাংলা

    Belgium bans TikTok from federal government work phones

    Belgian national security council had warned of the risks associated with the large amounts of data collected by the Chinese-owned video app

    Reuters
    Published : 10 March 2023, 01:13 PM
    Updated : 10 March 2023, 01:13 PM

    Belgian federal government employees will no longer be allowed to use the Chinese-owned video app TikTok on their work phones, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Friday.

    De Croo said the Belgian national security council had warned of the risks associated with the large amounts of data collected by TikTok, which is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, and the fact that the company is required to cooperate with Chinese intelligence services.

    "That is the reality," the prime minister said in a statement.

    "That's why it is logical to forbid the use of TikTok on phones provided by the federal government. The safety of our information must prevail."

    The European Commission and the European Parliament last month banned TikTok from staff phones due to growing concerns about the company, and whether China's government could harvest users' data or advance its interests.

    Beijing has regularly denied having any such intentions.

    Belgium's Flemish regional government on Thursday announced it would restrict the access to TikTok on its staff's phones, and other regional governments were urged by De Croo to apply the same rules.

    RELATED STORIES
    Belgium's Queen Mathilde and King Philippe attend a parade on Belgian national day in Brussels, Belgium Jul 21, 2021.
    Belgian Queen Mathilde to visit Bangladesh
    She will meet the president and the prime minister, and visit a Rohingya refugee camp
    Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a ceremony where Israel President Isaac Herzog handed him the mandate to form a new government following the victory of the former premier's right-wing alliance in this month's election at the President's residency in Jerusalem November 13, 2022.
    Netanyahu promises to govern for all Israelis
    He is courting the religious-nationalists after being shunned by some mainstream parties over his ongoing trial for corruption
    25 muggers arrested with stolen mobile phone sets in Dhaka
    25 held with stolen mobile phone sets in Dhaka
    The Rapid Action Battalion has seized 355 mobile phone sets from the gang of muggers
    Jhalakathi boy injured as mobile phone explodes in pocket
    Boy injured as mobile phone explodes in pocket
    The boy’s pants were burnt in the explosion

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher