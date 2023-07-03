    বাংলা

    Tensions on France's streets ease, arrests on Sunday night down

    The interior ministry said 157 people were arrested overnight, down from over 700 arrests the night before

    Reuters
    Published : 3 July 2023, 06:51 AM
    Updated : 3 July 2023, 06:51 AM

    Fewer than 160 people were arrested in overnight in connection to riots that have rocked cities across France following the killing of a teenager by a police officer, the interior ministry said on Monday.

    The relative calm following five nights of heavy riots offered some relief to the government of Emmanuel Macron in its fight to regain control of the situation, just months after widespread protests over an unpopular pension reform and a year out from hosting the Olympic Summer Games.

    The interior ministry said 157 people were arrested overnight, down from over 700 arrests the night before and over 1,300 on Friday night.

    Three of the 45,000 police officers deployed overnight were injured, the ministry said, while around 350 buildings and 300 vehicles were damaged, according to provisional figures.

    The grandmother of the teenager shot dead by police during a traffic stop in a Paris suburb said on Sunday she wanted the nationwide rioting triggered by his killing to end.

    Since the killing last Tuesday, rioters have torched cars, looted stores and targeted town halls and other properties - including the home of the mayor of a Paris suburb, which was attacked while his wife and children were asleep inside on Saturday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Police hold young people against a vehicle during the fifth night of protests following the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer in Nanterre during a traffic stop, in the Champs Elysees area, in Paris, France, July 2, 2023.
    Shot teenager's grandmother urges end to riots
    Identified as Nadia by French media, she said the rioters were using 17-year-old Nahel's death as an excuse to cause havoc and that the family wanted calm
    People run followed by police officers during riots following the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer in Nanterre during a traffic stop, at Champs Elysees in Paris, France, July 1, 2023.
    Rioters ram-raid home of French mayor
    Vincent Jeanbrun, mayor of the southern suburb of L'Hay-les-Roses, said his wife and one of their two children were injured as they fled the building in the early hours
    French riot police officers walk next to a vehicle upside down during the fifth day of protests following the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer in Nanterre during a traffic stop, in Paris, France, Jul 2, 2023.
    China complains to France after Chinese tourists hurt in riots
    Chinese citizens in France or heading to France should "strengthen prevention" and be "more vigilant and cautious", a consular office statement said
    French police stand in front of a building of the Tessi group, burnt during night clashes between protesters and police, following the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer in Nanterre during a traffic stop, at the Alma district in Roubaix, northern France, Jun 30, 2023.
    French police under scrutiny after teenager shooting
    At the heart of the riots are long-standing accusations by rights group of systemic racism in the police

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan