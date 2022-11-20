First Ukrainian passenger train rolls into newly freed Kherson

"I can't even put my feelings into words," said Hryhorii Vyrtosa, a 67-year-old construction worker, shortly after stepping off the overnight route from the capital, Kyiv.

Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson from Russian occupation on Nov 11 in what amounted to another major battlefield setback for Moscow. It had been the only regional capital captured by Russian forces since the Feb 24 invasion.

Saturday's journey marked the first time Vyrtosa, a native of the Kherson region with Moldovan roots, was able to return after escaping the Russian-occupied city of Skadovsk in April.

Upon arriving, a beaming Vyrtosa fulfilled his pledge to shout "Glory to Ukraine" upon arrival. He then tightly hugged his son, who he had not seen in eight months.