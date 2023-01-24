UK's National Grid to pay people to use less power as cold snap bites

Britain's National Grid said it would pay customers to use less power on Monday and Tuesday evenings this week, the first time it has used a new scheme designed to help prevent power shortages.

More than a million households and business are signed up to the Demand Flexibility Service (DFS), which rewards people, usually via money off their bills, for turning off appliances such as ovens and dishwashers during a specific period when electricity demand is high.

National Grid warned in October that homes could face three-hour rolling power cuts this winter if the country was unable to secure enough gas and electricity imports. It launched the DFS as part of its tool box to help prevent cuts.

The service, which has been trialled but not run in a live situation before, would run from 5 pm to 6 pm on Monday, it said, adding that the move did not mean electricity supplies were at risk and advised people not to worry.