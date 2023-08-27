Russia downs drones close to Moscow and near Ukrainian border

Russia reported a series of drone attacks on its territory on Saturday that killed at least one in a region bordering Ukraine and again forced the temporary closure of three major airports serving the capital Moscow.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said air defence systems brought down a Ukraine-launched drone over the Istra district of the Moscow region, some 50 km (30 miles) west of the Kremlin.

Moscow's Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports suspended flights for couple of hours, TASS news agency said.

One person was killed by shrapnel from a drone over the region of Belgorod that borders Ukraine in Russia's southwest, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on the Telegram messaging app.