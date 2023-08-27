Decades-old antisemitic flyer threatens to upend German state vote

An antisemitic flyer distributed at a German secondary school more than three decades ago is at the centre of a dispute that threatens to engulf Hubert Aiwanger, deputy premier of Bavaria, ahead of a regional election in the state later this year.

The flyer, whose existence was first reported by the Sueddeutsche Zeitung on Saturday, parodies a national history competition and makes mocking references to Nazi concentration camps and the Holocaust.

Aiwanger, 52, denied authorship of the typewritten document, written in 1987 when he was 17,

The newspaper said multiple witnesses had said he was summoned before a school disciplinary committee over the flyer, which was found in a school lavatory.

"These are serious allegations. This flyer is hateful and revolting," said Bavaria's conservative premier, Markus Soeder. "The charges have to be cleared up, and fully."