Zelensky and Poland's Duda pay tribute to victims of WW2 massacre

The Ukrainian and Polish presidents marked the anniversary of massacres of Poles by Ukrainian nationalists during World War Two on Sunday, killings that have been a source of tension between the allies.

Warsaw has positioned itself as one of Kyiv's staunchest supporters since Russia invaded the country in 2022.

However, the Volhynia massacre, in which historians say tens of thousands of Poles perished, has continued to hang over ties between the two nations and become more prominent ahead of the July 11 anniversary of one of the bloodiest days of a series of killings that took place from 1943 to 1945.

Television footage showed Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda in a church in the western Ukrainian city of Lutsk on Sunday during a service held in memory of the victims.