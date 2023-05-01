King Charles settles into life as monarch, after long wait

Andrew has not been charged with any criminal offence and has always denied any wrongdoing.

Last month his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York with whom he remains close, said in a TV interview Andrew was a good man who should be allowed to rebuild his life.

For Charles, the most prominent issue remains the ongoing conflict with his younger son Prince Harry.

From his memoir "Spare" to a Netflix documentary and TV interviews, Harry has lambasted Buckingham Palace and his family for failing to protect him and his wife Meghan from tabloid press intrusion, and has even accused some of them - notably his stepmother Camilla - of being in cahoots with the papers.

Harry's presence at the coronation and Meghan's decision to stay at home in California with their two children has dominated much of the news coverage ahead of the May 6 event, along with his ongoing court battles with newspaper publishers.

"I think that the Prince Harry revelations are very personally shattering for the new king because it's his son, someone he was actually very devoted to and I think still is. And so he feels very wounded," Tina Brown said.

However, other royal commentators believe the furore around Harry will blow over as the royals simply get on with their jobs attending official engagements and supporting charities.

"Whenever a Harry outburst takes place, at the time everyone is open-jawed and goes 'oh my gosh this is extraordinary how can the monarchy get over this' but a few days later it just passes by," said Robert Hardman, a long-time royal correspondent and author of "Queen of our Times".

He said the royal family's tactic of 'don't apologise, don't explain' - exemplified by Buckingham Palace's silence over Harry's claims - was "holding good".