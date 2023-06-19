Seven injured in Ukrainian shelling of Russia's Belgorod: governor

Seven civilians including a child were injured overnight in Ukrainian shelling of the Valuyki town area in Russia's Belgorod border region, its governor said on Monday.

Five multi-storey buildings and four houses were damaged with one building on fire, the governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Separately, Roman Starovoyt, the governor of the Kursk region, north of Belgorod and also bordering Ukraine, said Ukrainian forces shelled two villages there. There were no casualties, according to preliminary information.