France riots: Distrust of police runs deep in banlieues

The fatal shooting of the teenager, who was of North African descent and has been identified as Nahel M, in the western Paris suburb of Nanterre has unleashed three nights of violent unrest across France.

The events have plunged President Emmanuel Macron into the gravest crisis of his leadership since the Yellow Vest protests that started in 2018.

Rioters have torched cars and public transport but also targeted town halls, police stations and schools - buildings that represent the French state.

"WE ARE NOT SCUM"

For Mohamed Jakoubi, who watched Nahel grow up as a child, the rage on the street is fuelled by a sense of injustice in the banlieues after incidents of police violence against minority ethnic communities - many of whom are from former French colonies.

"We are fed up, we are French too. We are against violence, we are not scum," he said, listing the towns that had seen deaths at the hands of the police in recent years.

At the march for Nahel, participants decried what they called the longstanding neglect of suburbs, while their anger towards the police pointed to a breakdown in trust between their communities and law enforcement.

They chanted "justice for Nahel" and "police assassin". Some said Nahel, who was shot dead on Tuesday, could have been any of them, or their sons, brothers or friends.

A video shared on social media, verified by Reuters, shows the moment a police officer shot at Nahel at close range as he drove his car away against orders from a traffic stop. He died shortly afterwards from his wounds.

The officer faces charges of voluntary homicide.