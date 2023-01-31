France hit by second nationwide strike against pension reform

A second nationwide strike disrupted French electricity production, public transport and schools on Tuesday, as workers protested against the government's plans to make people work longer before retirement.

Only a third of high-speed TGV trains were operating and even fewer local and regional trains. The Paris metro was also seriously disrupted, with platforms packed as commuters jostled to catch the few trains available.

At the Concorde metro station, in central Paris, 59-year-old Catherine, a lawyers' assistant, said she did not mind having to wait for a train, or walk instead.

"I support them," she said. "I'll soon be 60, so I'm really not happy with having (to work) two more years."