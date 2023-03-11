Former England football captain Lineker, the BBC's highest paid presenter and the anchor of the football highlights programme "Match of the Day", was taken off air by the broadcaster on Friday after he criticised Britain's migration policy earlier in the week.

The row has sparked a debate over freedom of speech and the BBC's neutrality and risks pulling the government into a dispute with one of the country's highest profile and most popular sports presenters.

The BBC said Saturday's edition of "Match of the Day" would "focus on match action without studio presentation or punditry."