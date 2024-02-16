Greece legalises same sex marriage in landmark change

Greece is one of the first Orthodox Christian countries to allow such unions.

"This is a historic moment," Stella Belia, the head of same-sex parents group Rainbow Families, told Reuters. "This is a day of joy."

The bill was approved by 176 lawmakers in the 300-seat parliament and will become law when its published in the official government gazette.

Although members of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' centre-right New Democracy party abstained or voted against the bill, it gained enough support from the leftist opposition in a rare show of cross-party unity despite a tense debate.