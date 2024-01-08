Gambian ex-minister faces rape, torture charges in long-awaited Swiss trial

A former Gambian minister under ousted dictator Yahya Jammeh went on trial in Switzerland on Monday for crimes against humanity in a milestone case where a serial rape victim will testify after a multi-decade wait for justice.

Former interior minister Ousman Sonko becomes the highest-ranking official to be tried in Europe under the principle of universal jurisdiction, which allows grave crimes to be prosecuted anywhere, said the Swiss campaign group TRIAL International which filed the complaint against him.

Nine Gambian plaintiffs are coming to Switzerland for the hearing at the Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona.

Binta Jamba, one of the plaintiffs who alleges Sonko raped her multiple times, stood outside the courtroom carrying a sign reading: "Bring Jammeh and his accomplices to justice".

Sonko, 54, faces charges including murder, multiple rapes, and torture between 2000-2016 in what is Switzerland's second trial ever for crimes against humanity. He denies the charges.