    বাংলা

    Brexit to blame for a third of Britain's food bill rise, researchers say

    Britain has been battling inflation for over a year, partly driven by its highest rate of food price growth since 1977

    Reuters
    Published : 26 May 2023, 09:49 AM
    Updated : 26 May 2023, 09:49 AM

     Britain's departure from the European Union has accounted for about a third of the increase in food bills for households since 2019, equivalent to about 250 pounds ($316), researchers from the London School of Economics and other universities said.

    Britain has been battling inflation for over a year, partly driven by its highest rate of food price growth since 1977, with food prices up more than 19% over the last year.

    Although London and Brussels have an agreement allowing largely tariff-free trade in goods, barriers to exports and imports in the form of paperwork, known as non-tariff barriers, have caused delays and higher costs.

    The Centre for Economic Performance (CEP) study compared price changes for food products imported from the European Union with prices of food from further afield.

    Before Brexit these products had similar price trends but after Brexit, there was a relative increase for products more exposed to imports from the EU, it said, and that has continued into 2023.

    The study found that between January 2022 and March 2023, the price of food products that were exposed to Brexit increased by approximately 3.5 percentage points more than those that were not.

    When considering the impact on food prices since December 2019, just before Britain formally left the EU, they estimated the cost of Brexit to UK households at 6.95 billion pounds ($8.77 billion), or 250 pounds per household.

    Between December 2019 and March 2023, it said UK food prices rose by almost 25 percentage points.

    "Our analysis suggests that, in the absence of Brexit, this figure would be 8 percentage points (30%) lower," the CEP said.

    Products with high non-tariff barriers, such as meat and cheese imported from the EU, saw price increases about 10 percentage points higher than similar products that were not exposed to Brexit since January 2021, when Britain's trade and cooperation (TCA) agreement with the EU started.

    Last week Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesperson said Britain's departure from the European Union had not been a failure, rebuffing criticism from prominent eurosceptic politicians about how Brexit had been implemented.

    Overall British consumer price inflation hit a more-than 40-year high of 11.1% in October, according to official data. It had slowed to 8.7% in April.

    RELATED STORIES
    A person buys produce from a fruit and vegetable market stall in central London, Britain, August 19, 2022.
    World food prices rise for first time in a year
    As economies recover from significant slowdowns, demand will increase, exerting upward pressure on food prices, according to the FAO chief economist
    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during Prime Minister's Questions, at the House of Commons in London, Britain, April 26, 2023.
    UK govt rejects criticism that Brexit has failed
    The government, led by Brexit-supporting Sunak, says Britain is prospering with new-found freedoms
    European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Jun 17, 2022.
    EU countries back ban on destruction of unsold textiles
    Textile consumption in Europe has the fourth highest impact on the environment and climate change after food, housing and mobility
    A shopper looks at fruit and vegetables inside an ALDI supermarket near Altrincham, Britain, February 20, 2023.
    With UK food price inflation at 46-year high, lawmakers launch probe
    The cross-party Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) Committee of the House of Commons, said it would examine how profits and risks are shared from "farm to fork"

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk