    Interest from countries to join BRICS shows its relevance, Lula says

    Argentina, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iran and Ethiopia have shown interest in joining the BRICS organisation, the Brazilian president said

    Reuters
    Published : 24 August 2023, 08:43 AM
    Updated : 24 August 2023, 08:43 AM

    Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday said the interest of other countries to join the BRICS organisation showed how relevant its pursuit for a new world economic order is.

    "We will remain open to new candidates," Lula said at a news conference held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

    Argentina, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia have shown interest in joining the BRICS organisation, he said, adding Iran was also interested.

    During a summit held in South Africa, the BRICS group of nations also approved a resolution to study in the future the creation of "a new currency of payments".

