Global leaders congratulate Brazil President Lula on reelection

A supporter of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the Workers' Party (PT) candidate for presidential re-election, holds a cutout mask of Lula while celebrating his victory in the presidential runoff election, in Porto Alegre, Brazil Oct 25, 2026. REUTERS/Diego Vara

A supporter of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the Workers' Party (PT) candidate for presidential re-election, holds a cutout mask of Lula while celebrating his victory in the presidential runoff election, in Porto Alegre, Brazil Oct 25, 2026. REUTERS/Diego Vara

World leaders hailed the victory of Brazil's leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Sunday's presidential election runoff, as he defeated right-wing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro to secure a fourth non-consecutive term.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney:

"The relationship between Canada and Brazil has flourished under our partnership.

"Let’s seize this opportunity to make it even stronger, together — to create major new trade opportunities, protect the environment, and build greater prosperity for both our peoples."

Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori:

"I congratulate President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ... and salute the Brazilian people for this democratic day."

Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa

"Our region has common enemies, shared challenges, and much to gain when we work together."

Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast:

"I just spoke with the President of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

"Chile and Brazil have a lot of shared future ahead, and we will continue working on an agenda that strengthens relations between our countries in economic integration and the fight against organized crime in the region."

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum:

"Long live democracy, the people of Brazil won."

Paraguayan President Santiago Pena:

"I salute the Brazilian people for this great democratic journey.

"Paraguay and Brazil share a common agenda of integration and development. We will continue working together for the well-being of our people."

Uruguayan President Yamandu Orsi:

"I just spoke with the president-elect of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a friend.

"I congratulated him on the victory and on the democratic celebration that an electoral process represents."

Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz:

"Bolivia and Brazil are neighbouring and brother countries, united by a shared history and common challenges.

"We will continue working together to strengthen our relationship and generate more opportunities for our nations."

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel:

"...This historic victory ensures the continuity of the path of peace, sovereignty, and social justice embarked upon by the Brazilian people under your leadership."

Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino:

"I congratulate the Brazilian people for this democratic day and especially President Lula for the victory! We will continue working together for our countries."