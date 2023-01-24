Erdogan to Sweden: Don't expect Turkish support for NATO bid after Stockholm protest

Sweden should not expect Turkey's support for its NATO membership after a protest near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm at the weekend including the burning of a copy of the Quran, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

Protests in Stockholm on Saturday against Turkey and against Sweden's bid to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) have heightened tensions with Turkey, whose backing Sweden needs to gain entry to the military alliance.

"Those who allow such blasphemy in front of our embassy can no longer expect our support for their NATO membership," Erdogan said in a speech after a Cabinet meeting.

"If you love members of terrorist organisations and enemies of Islam so much and protect them, then we advise you to seek their support for your countries' security," he said.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom declined to immediately comment on Erdogan's remarks, telling Reuters in a written statement he wanted to understand exactly what had been said.