France to start evacuation operations from Niger soon, report French media

France will start evacuation operations very soon in Niger, French media reported on Tuesday, citing a message sent by the country's embassy in Niger to French citizens living in the country, where a junta seized power last week.

Officials at the French Foreign Ministry could not be immediately reached for comment on the reports.

The overthrow last Wednesday of President Mohamed Bazoum - the seventh military takeover in less than three years in West and Central Africa - has sent shockwaves across the region.