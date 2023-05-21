Ex-British Gurkha hopes Everest climb will change disability perceptions

Bigyan Koirala, an official with Nepal's Department of Tourism, confirmed that Magar had climbed the mountain with five Sherpa guides and that his ascent is “a world record”.

Magar, who joined the British army in 1999, lost both his legs after stepping on an improvised explosive device (IED) during a patrol duty in Afghanistan in 2010.

He said he had “suffered a lot” because of his disability and did not want other people to face the same pains.

“I hope my climb will help change the perception of persons with disabilities,” Magar told Reuters from the base camp by phone.

“I would like to encourage all people to take to climbing any mountain of their choice,” he said.

Magar went via the Southeast Ridge route, pioneered by Sir Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay in 1953, which remains the most popular among climbers.

Mount Everest has been climbed by more than 11,000 people, including those with disabilities – like blindness and below the knee amputees.