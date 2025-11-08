China says it's hoping for action from Netherlands to resolve Nexperia crisis

The logo of Chinese-owned semiconductor company Nexperia is displayed at the chipmaker's German facility, after the Dutch government seized control and auto industry bodies sounded the alarm over the possible impact on car production, in Hamburg, Germany, Oct 23, 2025. REUTERS/Jonas Walzberg

The Chinese government said on Saturday it is waiting for concrete actions by the Netherlands to resolve a dispute over chipmaker Nexperia that has led to shortages of the company's chips and threatened car production.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry said it had agreed to a Dutch request to send representatives to Beijing for talks on Nexperia, which is based in the Netherlands but owned by Chinese firm Wingtech 600745.SS.

"We are conducting constructive talks (with China) and will take the appropriate constructive steps ourselves when that's needed, a spokesperson for the Netherlands' Economic Affairs Ministry said in response on Saturday.

"At this time we cannot discuss the content of the ongoing talks."

The Netherlands intervened at Nexperia, a major maker of basic chips used in the electrical systems of cars, on Sept 30, saying it had to do so to prevent the company from moving production from Europe to China. China responded by blocking export of the company's finished products on Oct 4, leading to shortages.

China has begun offering carmakers exemptions to export restrictions on a case-by-case basis, following a deal with the US.