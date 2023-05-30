    বাংলা

    Libya court sentences 23 to death for Islamic State campaign

    Islamic State's Libyan branch was one of the militant group's strongest outside its original territory in Iraq and Syria

    Reuters
    Published : 29 May 2023, 06:06 PM
    Updated : 29 May 2023, 06:06 PM

    A Libyan court sentenced 23 people to death and another 14 to life in prison on Monday for their role in a deadly Islamic State militant campaign that included beheading a group of Egyptian Christians and seizing the city of Sirte in 2015.

    The Attorney General's office said in a statement that one other person was sentenced to 12 years in prison, six to 10 years, one to five years and six to three years while five were acquitted and three others died before their case came to trial.

    Islamic State's Libyan branch was one of the militant group's strongest outside its original territory in Iraq and Syria, taking advantage of the chaos and warfare that followed a 2011 NATO-backed uprising.

    In 2015 it launched an attack on the luxury Corinthia Hotel in Tripoli, killing nine people, before abducting and beheading dozens of Egyptian Christians whose deaths it featured in grisly propaganda films.

    After gaining territory in Benghazi, Derna and Ajdabiya in eastern Libya, the group seized the central coastal city of Sirte, holding it until late 2016 as it enforced a harsh regime of public morality backed up by brutal punishments.

    Mustafa Salem Trabulsi, head of an organisation for bereaved families of people killed or disappeared by the group said he had hoped that all the suspects would face the death penalty but he accepted the outcome.

    "My son is missing and my relative, my brother-in-law, was murdered in Sirte Square," he said.

    Speaking in court on Monday, Fawzia Arhuma said she welcomed the death sentences after her son was killed by the group at a power station near Sirte.

    "Today my son raised my head. Today I buried my son," she said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Child dies, taking death toll from Ashulia gas cylinder warehouse blast to four
    Child dies, taking Ashulia gas cylinder blast toll to 4
    Sohag, the nine-year-old son of blast victim Shariful Islam, succumbed to his burn injuries
    Dhaka court sentences Arav Khan to 10 years in jail in arms case
    Arav Khan jailed for 10 years in arms case
    The court also fines him Tk 10,000 in the eight-year-old case
    HC scraps Zahangir’s plea to revive candidacy for Gazipur mayoral polls
    HC scraps Zahangir’s plea in Gazipur mayoral race
    The court scrapped the former Gazipur mayor's petition to contest the upcoming city corporation election
    A woman was killed over dowry in 2013. A decade later, 5 of her husband's family are sentenced to death
    5 to die for dowry-linked killing in 2013
    Monira Parvin’s husband Nasir was acquitted, but five of his relatives were convicted over the killing

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan