    বাংলা

    Biden due to meet King Charles, PM Sunak during brief UK visit

    Sunak has gone some way in repairing ties with Biden after the relationship cooled under his predecessors Boris Johnson and Liz Truss

    Reuters
    Published : 9 July 2023, 04:41 AM
    Updated : 9 July 2023, 04:41 AM

    US President Joe Biden will arrive in Britain on Sunday for a brief visit during which he will meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and discuss climate change issues with King Charles ahead of the upcoming NATO summit.

    The White House said the trip was designed "to further strengthen the close relationship between our nations".

    The president will travel to Downing Street on Monday to hold a low-key meeting with Sunak, their fifth in as many months and just a month after the two agreed in Washington to an "Atlantic Declaration" and to work together on advanced technologies, clean energy and critical minerals.

    Sunak's spokesperson said their discussions would likely include the upcoming NATO summit and Ukraine.

    "As we face new and unprecedented challenges to our physical and economic security, our alliances are more important than ever," Sunak said in a statement released by his office on Saturday.

    "The UK is Europe's leading NATO ally, we are the United States' most important trade, defence and diplomatic partner, and we are at the forefront of providing Ukraine with the support they need to succeed on the battlefield," said Sunak, who studied at California's Stanford University and owns a penthouse flat in Santa Monica.

    Sunak has gone some way in repairing ties with Biden after the relationship cooled under his predecessors Boris Johnson and Liz Truss due to their tough stance over a post-Brexit deal with the European Union and Johnson's closer ties to Donald Trump.

    For Biden, the more high-profile part of the trip will be his meeting with King Charles at Windsor Castle to the west of London where the monarch's late mother Queen Elizabeth hosted Barack Obama in 2016 and Trump in 2018.

    The president and the king are due to discuss climate issues, a subject on which Charles, 74, has campaigned and spoken out about for more than five decades.

    When the two men met at the COP26 UN climate summit in Scotland two years ago, Biden praised Charles' leadership on the subject, telling him "We need you badly".

    "You are very kind for saying that," Charles replied.

    Following the meeting, Biden and Sunak leave Britain for Lithuania where NATO leaders will gather for a key summit. Biden is then expected to travel to Helsinki for a meeting with Nordic leaders.

    RELATED STORIES
    US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the banking crisis after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, DC, US, Mar 13, 2023.
    Biden warned Xi on West's investment after Putin meeting
    There are heightened tensions and pessimism in the US-China relationship over national security issues, including Russia's war in Ukraine
    A general view of the White House, where US President Joe Biden cancelled his public schedule Monday after undergoing a root canal dental procedure at the White House in Washington, US June 12, 2023.
    US Judge restricts Biden officials from contact with social media firms
    The order marks a win for Republicans who had sued the Biden administration, saying it was using the coronavirus health crisis and the threat of misinformation as an excuse to curb views
    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers remarks on the Australia - United Kingdom - US (AUKUS) partnership, after a trilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, at Naval Base Point Loma in San Diego, California US March 13, 2023.
    Sunak seeks stronger economic ties with US
    Having left the European Union, Britain is seeking to further align itself with Washington to help navigate a more volatile world driven by the rise of China
    US President Joe Biden gestures as he boards Air Force One for travel to the G7 Summit in Japan from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US May 17, 2023.
    Many paths available for Biden on road to 2024 victory
    The US president will seek to repeat 2020 victories in two hotly contested states, Arizona and Georgia, Biden campaign manager Rodriguez said

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan