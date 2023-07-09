Biden due to meet King Charles, PM Sunak during brief UK visit

"As we face new and unprecedented challenges to our physical and economic security, our alliances are more important than ever," Sunak said in a statement released by his office on Saturday.

"The UK is Europe's leading NATO ally, we are the United States' most important trade, defence and diplomatic partner, and we are at the forefront of providing Ukraine with the support they need to succeed on the battlefield," said Sunak, who studied at California's Stanford University and owns a penthouse flat in Santa Monica.

Sunak has gone some way in repairing ties with Biden after the relationship cooled under his predecessors Boris Johnson and Liz Truss due to their tough stance over a post-Brexit deal with the European Union and Johnson's closer ties to Donald Trump.

For Biden, the more high-profile part of the trip will be his meeting with King Charles at Windsor Castle to the west of London where the monarch's late mother Queen Elizabeth hosted Barack Obama in 2016 and Trump in 2018.

The president and the king are due to discuss climate issues, a subject on which Charles, 74, has campaigned and spoken out about for more than five decades.

When the two men met at the COP26 UN climate summit in Scotland two years ago, Biden praised Charles' leadership on the subject, telling him "We need you badly".