Activists rally, some governments seek change as world marks Women's Day

But Italy's celebrations to mark the day risk being spoiled by a drought that has slashed production of yellow mimosa flowers, traditionally given on the occasion.

In Japan, which ranked 116 out of 146 countries on gender parity in a World Economic Forum global report last year, chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference that progress had been made on improving working conditions for women but more had to be done.

"The situation for women, who are trying to balance household and workplace responsibilities, is quite difficult in our country and has been noted as an issue," he said. "Measures to tackle this are still just halfway complete."

In Russia, where International Women's Day is one of the most celebrated public holidays, the head of its upper house of parliament used the occasion to launch a vehement attack on sexual minorities and liberal values promoted by the West.

"Men and women are the biological, social and cultural backbones of communities," Valentina Matviyenko, considered Russia's most powerful woman, wrote in a blog on the Federation Council's web site.

"Therefore, there are no dangerous gender games in our country and never will be. Let us leave it to the West to conduct this dangerous experiment on itself."