Bangladeshi Muslims demand suspension of London imam over queen’s memorial service

A group of British-Bangladeshi Muslims have demanded the suspension of Imam Mohammed Mahmoud, who led a memorial service for the late Queen Elizabeth in London.

They gathered inside the East London Mosque after the Maghrib prayer on Saturday to protest against the imam leading the memorial service for the late queen at the London Central Mosque (Regent’s Park), where 'God Save the King' was sung.

Over 300 Muslims from across the UK came together at the mosque to honour the life of Queen Elizabeth and mark the accession of Britain's King Charles III.

The event began with the school choir performing ‘Sing’ by Gary Barlow and ended with the choir leading the room into the national anthem. Seventy Muslim school students sang the anthem. This was the first time ‘God Save the King’ was performed in a national mosque.

But a group of people began a campaign on social media against Imam Mahmoud over the event. Demanding his removal, they filed a petition on a website, change.org, which more than a thousand people already signed.