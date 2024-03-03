    বাংলা

    Yemen's Houthis say they will continue sinking British ships

    Houthi militants have repeatedly launched drones and missiles against international commercial shipping since mid-November

    Reuters
    Published : 3 March 2024, 12:39 PM
    Updated : 3 March 2024, 12:39 PM

    Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis vowed on Sunday to continue targeting British ships in the Gulf of Aden following the sinking of UK-owned vessel Rubymar.

    The US military confirmed on Saturday that the UK-owned vessel Rubymar had sunk after being struck by an anti-ship ballistic missile fired by Yemeni Houthi militants on Feb. 18.

    "Yemen will continue to sink more British ships, and any repercussions or other damages will be added to Britain's bill," Hussein al-Ezzi, deputy foreign minister in the Houthi-led government, said in a post on X.

    "It is a rogue state that attacks Yemen and partners with America in sponsoring ongoing crimes against civilians in Gaza."

    Houthi militants have repeatedly launched drones and missiles against international commercial shipping since mid-November, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians against Israel's military actions in Gaza.

    Their Red Sea attacks have disrupted global shipping, forcing firms to re-route to longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa, and stoked fears that the Israel-Hamas war could spread to destabilise the wider Middle East.

    The US and Britain began striking Houthi targets in Yemen in January in retaliation for the attacks on Red Sea shipping.

    RELATED STORIES
    Houthi military helicopter flies over the Galaxy Leader cargo ship in the Red Sea in this photo released November 20, 2023.
    Houthis say ship attacked in Gulf of Aden may sink
    Despite Western attacks on them in Yemen, the Houthis have vowed to continue targeting ships linked to Israel until attacks on Palestinians in the Gaza Strip stop
    US conducts strikes against 3 Houthi anti-ship missiles
    US conducts strikes against 3 Houthi anti-ship missiles
    The incident comes amid growing tensions in the Red Sea that have disrupted global trade and raised fears of supply bottlenecks
    US in new strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen
    US in new strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen
    The US military said it conducted strikes on 14 Houthi missiles that were loaded to be fired from Yemen
    A coastguard boat sails past a commercial container ship docked at the Houthi-held Red Sea port of Hodeidah, as a container ship carrying general commercial goods docked at the port for the first time since at least 2016, in Hodeidah, Yemen February 25, 2023.
    US, UK forces shoot down Houthi drones in Red Sea
    The Houthis have vowed to continue attacks until Israel halts the conflict in Gaza

    Opinion

    Discrimination-free society for a better, beautiful world
    Tasneem Hossain
    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?