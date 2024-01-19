Mexico, Chile refer Israel-Hamas conflict to ICC over potential crimes

Mexico and Chile expressed "growing worry" on Thursday over "an escalation of violence" after several months of war between Israel and Hamas in a referral to the International Criminal Court (ICC) over possible crimes.

Hamas militants launched a surprise attack in Israel in October, killing 1,200 mostly civilians and seizing 253 hostages, with multiple accounts later emerging of rape and mutilation.

The Israeli retaliatory offence on the Hamas-led Gaza Strip has led to increasing international alarm and scrutiny over the deaths of civilians, especially children.

Gaza health authorities said on Thursday the war's death toll had risen to 24,620, with many more feared buried under the rubble.