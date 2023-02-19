Rescue efforts wind down in Turkey, many left to mourn without a funeral

Rescue efforts in earthquake-hit Turkey wind down on Sunday, nearly two weeks after the country's deadliest modern disaster struck, with many praying only for bodies to mourn.

"Would you pray to find a dead body? We do ... to deliver the body to the family," said bulldozer operator Akin Bozkurt as his machine clawed at the rubble of a destroyed building in the town of Kahramanmaras.

"You recover a body from under tonnes of rubble. Families are waiting with hope," Bozkurt said. "They want to have a burial ceremony. They want a grave."

According to Islamic tradition, the dead should be buried as quickly as possible.