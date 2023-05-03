    বাংলা

    NATO to open Japan office to enable Indo-Pacific consultation

    NATO is planning to open a liaison office in Japan, its first in Asia, to facilitate consultations in the region

    Reuters
    Published : 3 May 2023, 09:09 AM
    Updated : 3 May 2023, 09:09 AM

    NATO is planning to open a liaison office in Japan, its first in Asia, to facilitate consultations in the region, the Nikkei Asia reported on Wednesday, citing Japanese and NATO officials.

    The liaison office will enable discussions with NATO's security partners, such as South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, with geopolitical challenges from China and Russia in mind, the media outlet reported.

    NATO and Japanese foreign ministry spokespeople were not immediately available for comment. Wednesday is a public holiday in Japan.

    The proposed one-person office is due to open next year in Tokyo but details such as whether Japan would provide the space or NATO would fund it were under negotiation, the news outlet said.

    NATO has similar liaison offices in New York, Vienna, Ukraine and other places, it said.

    NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg visited Japan in January and pledged with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to strengthen ties in the face off "historic" security challenges, citing Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's rising military power.

    Japan and NATO are seeking to deepen cooperation on cyber threats, disruptive technologies and disinformation, aiming to sign an individually tailored partnership programme before a NATO summit in July, Nikkei Asia reported.

    RELATED STORIES
    Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his round of 16 match against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti at the ATP Masters 1000, Monte Carlo Masters, Monte-Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France on April 13, 2023.
    Djokovic able to play at US Open
    Djokovic, one of the most high-profile athletes unvaccinated against COVID-19, missed the US Open in 2022 due to his vaccine status.
    Britain's Andy Murray throws his racket during his round of 128 match against Italy's Andrea Vavassori at the Madrid Open in Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain on April 27, 2023. REUTERS/Juan Medina
    Murray keen to play French Open despite early clay exits
    Reports say Murray could skip the May 28-June 11 French Open to focus on Wimbledon but the Scot said he did not want to miss another shot at a Grand Slam
    ATP 500 - Barcelona Open - Real Club de Tenis, Barcelona, Spain - April 22, 2023 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning his semi final match against Britain's Dan Evans REUTERS/Albert Gea
    Alcaraz embracing the expectations at Madrid Open
    The 19-year-old, who also won at Buenos Aires and Indian Wells this season and is keen to put another marker down on clay
    WTA 500 - Stuttgart Open - Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany - April 18, 2023 Poland's Iga Swiatek during a press conference REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
    Swiatek fit for Stuttgart defence after rib injury
    The three-time Grand Slam champion will begin her campaign at the WTA 500 claycourt event against China's Zheng Qinwen

    Opinion

    Destigmatising mental health concerns
    Tasneem Hossain
    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury