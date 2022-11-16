UN General Assembly calls for Russia to make reparations in Ukraine

The United Nations General Assembly on Monday called for Russia to be held accountable for its conduct in Ukraine, voting to approve a resolution recognising that Russia must be responsible for making reparations to the country.

The resolution, supported by 94 of the assembly's 193 members, said Russia, which invaded its neighbor in February, "must bear the legal consequences of all of its internationally wrongful acts, including making reparation for the injury, including any damage, caused by such acts."

The resolution recommends that member states, in cooperation with Ukraine, create an international register to record evidence and claims against Russia.

General Assembly resolutions are nonbinding, but they carry political weight.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the resolution an "important" one.