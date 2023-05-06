India and Pakistan trade blame for frosty ties after SCO meeting

"The onus is on India to create a conducive environment for talks," Bhutto-Zardari said.

India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar responded by saying Kashmir's special status was "history" and suggesting that Pakistan backed terrorists in Kashmir.

In comments in an interview to India Today TV channel broadcast later, Bhutto-Zardari said Islamabad was willing to engage and address any concerns New Delhi might have but New Delhi will also have to address Islamabad's concerns.

Both countries claim Kashmir in full but rule only part of it, and they have fought two of their three wars over control of the Himalayan region.

India has for years accused Pakistan of helping Islamist militants who have battled Indian security forces in its part of Kashmir since the late 1980s.

Pakistan denies the accusation and says it only provides diplomatic and moral support for Kashmiris seeking self-determination.