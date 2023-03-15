North of Bakhmut, another key battle tests Ukraine's defences

"Since the beginning of February, they (the Russians) have conducted something like 40 to 50 attempted assaults," the 45-year-old told Reuters in between relaying messages over his radio.

"We have repelled them all," added the commander, who identifies himself as Ichkerian, using the historic name for Russia's southern region of Chechnya where he fought in two wars. He rejects Moscow's control over the territory.

Tuman, a stocky figure with a wispy beard, fears the pincer movement that Russian forces are attempting in Bakhmut to surround Ukrainian troops defending it could be repeated, on a larger scale, in his sector of the front.

He said the Russians had switched the direction of attack recently, apparently with the intention of taking the road to Lyman - a town under Ukrainian control that lies to the west of Kreminna, thus forming the top of a pincer.

At the bottom of the attempted encirclement appears to be Soledar, meaning an area far larger than Bakhmut would be vulnerable. This could allow Russia to accelerate west after it has been virtually stuck for months.

"This is the second main direction (after Bakhmut) which is very interesting to the enemy, because if they come to Lyman then beyond, there is Kramatorsk and Sloviansk," he said.

"It will pose a 'pincer' threat which is why they are trying to fight for this area so heavily - this is no less important than Bakhmut."

OFFENSIVES AND COUNTER-OFFENSIVES

Some analysts said that while this may be Moscow's intention, they doubted its ability to carry it out given the difficulty Russia has had in conquering the virtually abandoned and badly ruined city of Bakhmut.

"There is indeed an increase in activity and they (the Russians) are trying to move towards Lyman - they managed to advance 4 km in February," Ukrainian military analyst Oleksandr Musiyenko said.

"The enemy would need a lot of forces to take this line (Sloviansk-Kramatorsk-Kostiantynivka) and therefore I think it is unlikely, given the losses the Russian troops are already suffering," he added.

President Vladimir Putin has framed Moscow's year-long invasion of Ukraine as a defensive pushback against what he sees as a hostile West bent on expanding into territories historically ruled by Russia.

The West and Kyiv dismiss his justification for a war they say is a land grab that has killed tens of thousands of people, laid waste to towns and cities and forced millions to flee.