Three firefighters among six killed in gas truck explosion in Mongolia

At least six people were killed including three firefighters after a truck carrying 60 tonnes of liquefied natural gas exploded in the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar on Tuesday, according to Mongolia's emergency officials.

At least 11 people were injured in the fire near the Dunjingarav market, Mongolia's Emergency Management Office said in a post on Facebook.

More than 600 firefighters and 100 vehicles were involved in putting the fire out, which was eventually extinguished.

"Unfortunately, as a result of the accident, three officers of the 63rd Fire Fighting and Rescue Unit of the National Fire Service were killed while performing their duty," the Emergency Management said in the post on Facebook.