Julian Assange case has 'dragged on for too long', Australia's Wong says

Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Saturday the long-running case of imprisoned Wikileaks founder Julian Assange had gone on too long and needs to be completed.

Assange, an Australian citizen being held in Britain, is battling extradition to the United States, where he is wanted on 18 charges over the release of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables in 2010.

At a press conference in Brisbane after an Australia-US meeting, Wong said Canberra had made it clear that "Mr Assange's case has dragged on for too long, and our desire that it be brought to a conclusion".