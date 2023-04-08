Blinken to visit Vietnam next week, US senator says

The United States is hoping to upgrade relations with Hanoi this year, ideally to coincide with the 10th anniversary in July of its comprehensive partnership with Vietnam.

"Next week the Secretary of State will be here," Senator Merkley told reporters during a visit to Vietnam by a delegation of US lawmakers aimed at boosting relations with Hanoi.

Blinken is expected to visit Vietnam, likely on Saturday, before he heads to a meeting of foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) countries in Japan on April 16-18.