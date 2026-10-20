Marco Rubio to arrive in India Tuesday with trade, security and technology on agenda

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio attends a dinner with the American-Uzbek Business and Investment Council (AUBIC) at the Congress Center in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Oct 19, 2026. REUTERS

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio attends a dinner with the American-Uzbek Business and Investment Council (AUBIC) at the Congress Center in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Oct 19, 2026. REUTERS

India and the United States are set to discuss ways to deepen cooperation in defence, security, trade, technology and critical minerals when External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Mumbai on Tuesday amid strains in bilateral ties.

Rubio is due to arrive in India’s financial hub on Tuesday afternoon with a large business delegation following a visit to Uzbekistan, Hindustan Times reports.

This will be his second visit to India since May, when he held bilateral talks with Jaishankar and attended a meeting of Quad foreign ministers in New Delhi.

The visit comes days after US President Donald Trump waived provisions of the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, or SRIA, that authorised punitive tariffs on countries purchasing Russian oil.

India has already conveyed its concerns over the legislation, including its possible impact on bilateral relations and global energy markets.

People familiar with the matter said the Jaishankar-Rubio talks are expected to focus on maintaining momentum in India-US ties and expanding cooperation in trade, energy, technology and critical minerals.

The two sides are also likely to discuss regional and global developments, including the wars in Ukraine and West Asia and their impact on food, fuel and fertiliser security.

India has proposed a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire aimed at ensuring uninterrupted flows of energy and food supplies and preventing attacks on merchant shipping in the Black Sea.

Possible meetings between leaders of the two countries on the sidelines of upcoming multilateral gatherings, including the ASEAN Summit in Manila next month and the G20 Summit in Florida, are also expected to feature in the talks.

Jaishankar is also set to attend a celebration marking the 250th anniversary of US independence as the guest of honour.

India-US relations have faced strains over the past year, largely over the Trump administration’s trade and tariff policies, restrictions affecting Indian professionals and Washington’s growing engagement with Pakistan.

Negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement also appear to have stalled, with officials saying the two sides are trying to find common ground for a deal.

Rubio’s itinerary includes a visit to Reliance Industries’ refinery in Jamnagar, Gujarat, on Oct 21. The facility is a major processor of Russian crude.

Reliance is investing in a large refinery project in Texas, which would be the first new project of its kind in the US in five decades. The Indian conglomerate is also a significant buyer of Venezuelan oil, whose sales are subject to controls by the Trump administration.

Ahead of the visit, Rubio acknowledged India’s dependence on Russian energy despite efforts to diversify its supplies, saying it was difficult to quickly switch oil suppliers.

He also said Trump intended to use the 60-day waiver period under the SRIA to assess the implications of sanctions and tariffs for the global economy.

Before Rubio’s arrival, remarks by US Ambassador Sergio Gor that Washington expected Jaishankar to be in Mumbai to meet the secretary of state drew criticism from India’s opposition.

India’s External Affairs Ministry, however, said hosting foreign dignitaries outside New Delhi had been a practice for the past decade.