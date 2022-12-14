French court sentences eight over 2016 truck rampage in Nice

A French court on Tuesday convicted seven men and one woman for their roles in a 2016 truck rampage in the Riviera city of Nice in which 86 people were killed, a verdict that seeks to close a bloody chapter in French history.

Attacker Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel was shot dead by police on the spot after causing devastation and chaos on a two-km (1.2 mile) stretch of Nice's seaside boulevard, where families had been celebrating Bastille Day, France's national holiday.

The attack, which came just eight months after a deadly Islamist militant assault on the Bataclan music hall in Paris and France's national stadium, profoundly shocked the country and beyond, hitting one of its most famous tourist spots.