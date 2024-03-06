US now pushes UN to back 'immediate' Gaza ceasefire to free hostages

The United States on Tuesday revised language in a draft United Nations Security Council resolution to back "an immediate ceasefire of roughly six-weeks in Gaza together with the release of all hostages," according to the text seen by Reuters.

The third revision of the text - first proposed by the US two weeks ago - now reflects blunt remarks by Vice President Kamala Harris. The initial US draft had shown support for "a temporary ceasefire" in the Israel-Hamas war.

The US wants any Security Council support for a ceasefire to be linked to the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Hamas attacked Israel on Oct 7, killing 1,200 people and taking 253 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Washington had been averse to the word ceasefire.

It has vetoed three draft council resolutions - two of which would have demanded an immediate ceasefire - during the five-month-long war. Most recently, the US justified its veto by saying that such council action could jeopardize efforts by the US, Egypt and Qatar to broker a pause in the war and the release of hostages.

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday it was in the hands of Hamas whether to accept a deal for a ceasefire as delegations held a third day of talks with no sign of a breakthrough.