It marks a major turning point for the West African country, which has struggled to stem an Islamist insurgency that took root following an uprising in 2012. MINUSMA was deployed by the UN Security Council in 2013 to support foreign and local efforts to restore stability.

Frustrations over the growing insecurity spurred two coups in 2020 and 2021 and the ruling junta has been increasingly at loggerheads with MINUSMA and other international allies including France.

"Unfortunately, MINUSMA seems to have become a part of the problem in fuelling inter-community tensions," Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop told the 15-member council.

"This situation is begetting mistrust among the Malian population and also causing a crisis of confidence between Malian authorities and MINUSMA," he said. "The Malian government asks for the withdrawal, without delay, of MINUSMA."