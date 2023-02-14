NATO allies weigh more arms for Ukraine as Russia gears up offensive

Russian forces bombarded Ukrainian positions along the frontlines in eastern Donetsk region on Tuesday in what appeared to be early salvoes of a new offensive as NATO allies met in Brussels to plan stepped-up supplies to the Kyiv government.

The Donetsk region city of Bakhmut, a major target for Russian President Vladimir Putin's invading troops, was in a precarious position.

"There is not a single square metre in Bakhmut that is safe or that is not in range of enemy fire or drones," regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko told Ukraine's national broadcaster.

He said Russian artillery was hitting targets all along the frontlines in Donetsk, which along with Luhansk region makes up the Donbas, Ukraine's industrial heartland and a main objective for the Russians.