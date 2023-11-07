G7 support for Ukraine will not waver due to Middle East conflict, Japan says

G7 support for Ukraine in its war with Russia will not be affected by the intensifying Middle East conflict, Japan said on Tuesday as the group's foreign ministers prepared to hold virtual talks with Kyiv during a meeting in Tokyo.

The Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations - Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States - as well as the European Union, meet in Tokyo on Nov 7-8 to discuss issues including Russia's war in Ukraine and the Israel-Gaza crisis.

"Our commitment to continue strict sanctions against Russia and strong support for Ukraine has not wavered at all, even as the situation in the Middle East intensifies," Japan's Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa told a press conference.

She said the G7 was arranging a virtual meeting with Ukraine's Dmytro Kuleba to be held during the Tokyo meeting.

G7 countries recognise that Russia is settling into its war in Ukraine for the longer term and this requires enduring military and economic support for Kyiv, a senior U.S. official said after the bloc's foreign ministers met in September.

The group has been at the forefront of sanctions on Russia since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky making a surprise appearance at the G7 leaders’ summit in Hiroshima in May.

In the latest move aimed at turning the economic screws on Russia, the group is weighing up proposals to impose sanctions on Russian diamonds.

Japan also said on Tuesday that it would take an unavoidable hit from U.S. sanctions on the Arctic LNG 2 project in Russia, in which Japan companies Mitsui & Co 8031.T and JOGMEC hold a combined 10% stake.