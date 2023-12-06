Death toll in Philippine "killer curve" bus accident rises to 17

A passenger severely injured when a bus plunged into a ravine in the central Philippines has died, taking the death toll from the accident to 17, authorities said on Wednesday.

The bus was carrying dozens of people when its brakes failed in the central province of Antique on Tuesday afternoon, the local governor, Rhodora Cadiao, told a press conference.

Seven people were in critical condition while four were stable and recovering, she said.

Local media had reported earlier than 28 died in the crash.