Japan approves $13.5bn Osaka resort, country's first casino

Japan is seen as a prized market for casino operators because of its affluent population of 126 million and proximity to Asia's wealthy gamblers, although opinion polls have shown many citizens worry about addiction and crime.

US casino operator MGM Resorts International MGM.N and local partner Orix Corp have spearheaded the Osaka IR project, with each owning a 40% stake in the company set up to manage the complex.

Another 20 companies hold the remaining 20%, according to a local government document, which said MUFG Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp would provide 550 billion yen of project financing for the resort.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday said the project would contribute to the economic growth of the Kansai area around Osaka and greater Japan after World Expo 2025, as the country aims for a post-pandemic rebound in tourist spending.