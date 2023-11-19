    বাংলা

    Japanese troops drill on island seen as vulnerable to China

    Japanese marines in amphibious assault vehicles stormed an island beach at the edge of the East China Sea on Sunday in a simulated attack to dislodge invaders from territory

    Tim KellyReuters
    Published : 19 Nov 2023, 10:12 AM
    Updated : 19 Nov 2023, 10:12 AM

    Japanese marines in amphibious assault vehicles stormed an island beach at the edge of the East China Sea on Sunday in a simulated attack to dislodge invaders from territory that Tokyo worries is vulnerable to attack from China.

    As tensions run high with neighbours China, Russia and North Korea, the drill on the southwest island of Tokunoshima capped an 11-day series of exercises nationwide dubbed 05JX, meant to show the readiness of ground, sea and air forces to defend Japan's territory and infrastructure, including nuclear power plants.

    "The goal of JX is to show that if there is an emergency situation resulting from an attack, that we are able respond in a joint way," General Yoshihide Yoshida, chief of staff of the Self-Defence Forces' Joint Staff, said after observing the drill on Tokunoshima.

    China's defence ministry could not be reached on Sunday for comment on the Japanese drills.

    Ground Self-Defence Force amphibious assault vehicles launched from two Maritime Self-Defense Force landing ships anchored offshore. Other troops arrived in semi-inflatable rubber boats, with heavy equipment carried to shore on military hovercraft.

    Unlike many of the beaches along Japan's southwest island chain stretching toward Taiwan, the one on Tokunoshima does not have a coral reef that would make military operations more difficult.

    The scope and pace of military exercises in Japan are likely to increase over the next few years, including with US forces, after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in December unveiled the country's biggest military buildup since World War Two, with a pledge to double defence spending over five years.

    Kishida has warned that East Asia could be the next Ukraine, if China, emboldened by Russia's assault on its neighbour, attacks Taiwan.

    The 43.5 trillion yen ($290 billion) in planned spending will go to new weapons such as longer-range missiles as well as to increase stocks of spare parts and munitions to fight a sustained conflict.

    But the yen's sharp decline this year has forced Japan to cut back on some planned purchases, including new models of the US-made Chinook helicopters that Japan's military used in the Tokunoshima drill.

    RELATED STORIES
    Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping pose for a family photo during Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in San Francisco, California, US November 16, 2023.
    China, Japan reaffirm strategic relations in rare leader talks
    Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida committed to pursuing mutually-beneficial relations in their first face-to-face talks in a year
    US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel speaks during an interview with Reuters at the ambassador's residence in Tokyo, Japan, October 30, 2023.
    US military begins Japan seafood purchases to counter China ban
    US ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said Washington should also look more broadly into how it could help offset China's ban that he said was part of its "economic wars"
    A view of locally caught seafood at the Hamanoeki Fish Market and Food Court in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, Aug 31, 2023.
    Russia joins China's restrictions on fish, seafood imports from Japan
    Japan was heavily criticised by China after releasing treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean in August
    An aerial view shows the 39 buildings developed by China Evergrande Group that authorities have issued demolition order, on the man-made Ocean Flower Island in Danzhou, Hainan province, China Jan 6, 2022.
    IMF warning on China puts 'Japanisation' risk in spotlight
    "Japanisation" is a term describing Japan's 15-year period of low growth and deflation after the burst of an asset-inflated bubble in the late 1990s

    Opinion

    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps