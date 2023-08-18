Fukushima water release poses early test for Japan-South Korea unity

US President Joe Biden wants to lock in friendly ties between Japan and South Korea at a summit on Friday, but their readiness to shelve grievances will be tested when Tokyo begins pumping water from its wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.

Japan already delayed the release to avoid stirring up political opposition in South Korea before President Yoon Suk Yeol joins Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a meeting with Biden at the Camp David retreat on Friday, four officials in Japan and South Korea told Reuters.

The dumping of radioactive water may happen days after the summit, which the US is billing as a "historical" trilateral meeting that will deliver a "bold counter" to regional rival China.

That puts less domestic political pressure on Yoon, said one of the officials, who asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue.

Washington needs its Asian allies to work together because they see the military power balance in East Asia, including around Taiwan, shifting in China's favour. Beijing is also deepening cooperation with Russia in the region, and their mutual ally North Korea is accelerating its missile programme.

"The trilateral is a significant move in the geopolitical landscape like AUKUS was for the defense landscape," US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said at a briefing on Aug 11, referring to the 2021 defence pact between the United States, Australia and Britain.