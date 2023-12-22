Hong Kong court rejects bid to drop sedition charge against Jimmy Lai

A Hong Kong court on Friday rejected a bid by the legal team for pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai to have sedition charge against him dropped, in a closely watched national security trial.

Lai, 76, the founder of now-shuttered pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, was charged with conspiracy to publish seditious publications under a colonial-era sedition law.

Lai's lawyer Robert Pang had argued that the sedition charge should be dismissed, as the prosecution failed to lay the charge within six months of the alleged offence. Pang pointed out that Lai was only taken to court and officially charged on December 28, 2021 - four days after the deadline.

The three government appointed judges in the trial - Esther Toh, Susana D'Almada Remedios and Alex Lee - said a time limit did not apply as the conspiracy was "a continuing offense and therefore the time limitation did not start to run until after the last date of the alleged conspiracy".

"The court ruled that the prosecution of the sedition charge against the defendants was not time-barred," the judges said in a summary of their judgement. "Therefore, the Court had jurisdiction to try the defendants on the sedition charge."