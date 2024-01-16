    বাংলা

    About 1,000 tourists trapped in China's Xinjiang after avalanches

    Road access to Hemu village where the tourists were trapped, has been cut off by avalanches for several days now

    Reuters
    Published : 16 Jan 2024, 06:34 AM
    Updated : 16 Jan 2024, 06:34 AM

    Around 1,000 tourists remain stranded in a remote holiday village after avalanches hit China's northwestern Xinjiang region with metres-high snow and fickle weather impeding evacuation, state TV reported on Tuesday.

    Road access to Hemu village, a scenic destination near the borders of Kazakhstan, Russia and Mongolia where the tourists were trapped, has been cut off by avalanches for several days now. The village is situated in Xinjiang's Altay Prefecture where continuous snowfall in some areas has lasted 10 days, it said.

    The heavy snowfall triggered dozens of avalanches along large sections of highways in the Altay mountains leading to the Kanas scenic area, and some tourists were lifted by helicopter to safety, Chinese state media outlets reported over the weekend.

    Snow brought by the avalanches reach as high as seven metres in some parts and in many, was higher than snow clearing equipment, CCTV said.

    Work to clear the 50-km (31-mile) stretch of buried road started a week ago.

    Complicating the rescue and snow removal work were rocks, debris and tree branches mixed in the snow, broken off as avalanches gushed down pine and birch forest slopes towards a river valley, rendering rotary snowplow vehicles useless. Rescuers have resorted to shovels and excavators.

    As weather changes rapidly in the mountainous area, the windows for operating supply missions have been narrow too. A military helicopter scheduled to send supplies - such as flour and fuel - to Hemu village was delayed on Tuesday morning, CCTV said.

    The highway management authorities in Altay said they have organised 53 personnel and 31 sets of machinery and equipment for the rescue and relief work.

    "This avalanche situation is relatively special, we have seen such heavy snowfall before, but we have not seen such high frequency of avalanches," the head of the highway management bureau, Zhao Jinsheng, told CCTV.

    Zhao said he expected snow clearing work to restore access to Hemu village to continue for some time due to the large volume of snow on the last four kilometres (2.5 miles) of road affected by the avalanche.

    RELATED STORIES
    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi holds a press conference, in Cairo, Egypt Jan 14, 2024.
    China urges larger-scale Gaza peace conference
    The international community should ‘listen’ carefully to the legitimate concerns in the Middle East, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says
    A worker blows snow from the sidewalk after a blizzard left several inches of snow in West Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., January 12, 2024. REUTERS/Alyssa Pointer
    Blizzard strikes US Midwest, cancelling flights and disrupting presidential campaign
    Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley canceled all three campaign events planned for Friday, substituting them for phone-in events
    A worker shovels snow on stairs in front of a mall amid snowfall in Beijing, China Dec 14, 2023.
    Cold wave freezes China, shutting highways, roads
    The cold wave is moving through the country from north to south and is expected to drag temperatures lower into the weekend
    Lion Gjon walks as the bear sanctuary is covered with the first snow in Mramor, near the capital Pristina, Kosovo November 25, 2023. The lion Gjon was rescued last year from a local restaurant that was caged to amuse restaurant-goers. The lion is expected to be transported to South Africa once all legal hurdle is solved.
    A lion and several bears go wild in snow in Kosovo
    The lion, named Gjon, was rescued last year from a local restaurant where it was kept to amuse clients

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024