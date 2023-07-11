Latest China mudslide kills two in persistent harsh weather

A mudslide hit a village in northwest China, killing two people, while two more were missing, state media said on Tuesday, the latest such disaster amid heavy downpours battering several regions.

A string of landslides, avalanches and rockslides over the last few weeks has spurred government officials to launch emergency response measures and mobilise local departments to combat such disasters.

Firefighters caked in grey mud and surrounded by rushing waters rescued trapped people in pictures on social media from Gansu province, the site of Monday's mudslide.