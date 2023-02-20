China provinces top list of world's most climate-vulnerable regions

China is home to 16 of the 20 global regions most vulnerable to climate change, according to data published on Monday, with some of the world's most important manufacturing hubs at risk from rising water levels and extreme weather.

Climate risk specialists XDI assessed more than 2,600 regions worldwide, using climate models together with weather and environmental data to assess the economic damage that temperature rises could wreak by 2050

The study is based on a 3-degree Celsius (5.4 Fahrenheit) increase in temperatures by the end of the century, under a scenario drawn up by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.