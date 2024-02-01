Costs, crackdown put a damper on Pakistan's election campaigns

Candidate are hosting fewer outdoor gatherings for supporters and the trucks that usually drive up and down the streets, festooned with campaign posters and blaring music and slogans, are also noticeably quieter.

Syed Arsalan Haider, a Karachi printer, said the cost of a square foot of banner was up by 130 percent since the last election. Lahore printer Abdul Aziz said the cost of printing stickers had risen almost 70 percent and posters by nearly 90 percent.

TV adverts are also limited, with Senator Taj Haider from the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) of prime ministerial candidate Bilawal Bhutto Zardari saying his party chose TV over public rallies and printed materials in a bid to save costs.

"If we had resources like we did in our past campaigns, then we could have done it better," added Senator Faisal Subzwari of the Mutahida Quami Movement (MQM) which is known for its colourful campaign materials.